News

Santander relaunches Help to Buy mortgage deals

  • 29/04/2020
Santander is relaunching a range of Help to Buy mortgage deals on 1 May.

 

The lender withdrew its original products as a result of the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

It has since been steadily reintroducing products across its mortgage range, including buy-to-let remortgages.

Santander’s new Help to Buy range has a maximum of 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) and is available on purchases only for loans of up to £360,000.

It has two and five-year fixes offering fee and fee-free options.

The products available are:

  • Two-year fix at 1.44 per cent with £649 fee
  • Two-year fix at 1.69 per cent with £0 fee
  • Five-year fix at 1.74 per cent with £649 fee
  • Five-year fix at 1.89 per cent with £0 fee

 

 

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

