Lloyds Banking Group veteran Andy Mason to replace Douglas Cochrane

  • 20/05/2020
Lloyds Banking Group veteran Andy Mason will replace Douglas Cochrane as head of housing development when he retires this summer.

 

Mason (pictured) has worked for Lloyds Banking Group for 26 years. For the last five years he has held the role of head of customer development, mortgages.

Since April he has worked alongside Cochrane and will fully take over when Cochrane retires on 31 July.

Esther Dijkstra, director, strategic partnerships at Lloyds Banking Group, said: “Douglas’ contribution to the house building market in the past 40 years has been phenomenal and his influence has spanned government, industry bodies and house builders in the industry.

“His successor Andy has been a valuable asset to the group for more than twenty years and has led the delivery of some key product developments.

“I’m confident that he will continue building the strong industry relationships that Douglas has forged over the years as part of our ongoing commitment to this key part of the market.”

Mason said: “Douglas has been instrumental in driving the significant strides forward that the industry has taken in recent years, and I am excited to keep up the energy that he has poured into our specialist housing development team to ensure we continue meeting the needs of our customers.”

 

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

