You are here: Home - News -

News

Accord halts 90 per cent LTV as lenders say expect ‘patchy’ provision for months

by:
  • 06/07/2020
  • 0
Accord halts 90 per cent LTV as lenders say expect ‘patchy’ provision for months
Accord Mortgages has once again been forced to withdraw its 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) mortgage range as lenders warn widespread availability of low deposit deals may not return until November.

 

The lender was flooded with first-time buyer applications after launching its five-year fixed rates on 17 June. Demand for the deals soared, resulting in the lender’s busiest month ever.

The products will be withdrawn from 8pm this evening. Yorkshire Building Society will also suspend 90 per cent LTV lending.

Jeremy Duncombe, director of intermediary distribution at Accord Mortgages, said he had expected more lenders to come back into the high LTV market.

He added: “The fluctuation of lenders in the 90 per cent LTV tier is likely to be the norm for the foreseeable future as the whole market is currently relying on a handful of products from those lenders willing to support borrowers in this sector.

“It’s very much a chicken and egg situation. The vast majority of lenders are well funded and have an appetite to lend but capacity and maintaining service levels are the issues. Regulatory requirements and the need to support customer queries with payment difficulties and deferrals mean resources need to be prioritised, so there are less people available to underwrite the business.

“We know customer demand is there and we will do everything we can to support brokers and their clients, but until more lenders are there to support the current volumes, this new rhythm of product launches and withdrawals to manage service looks set to continue.”

On Mortgage Solutions’ latest podcast, Adapting to change – how the market is finding its feet, head of mortgage products at Skipton Building Society, Alex Beavis said those lenders who were serving small deposit buyers were not only struggling to maintain service levels because of an influx of new borrowers but they were also dealing with the first wave of payment holidays coming to an end.

But a major concern keeping lenders away, said Beavis, was the wider macro-economic uncertainty hanging over the mortgage market and the economy itself when the government’s furlough scheme and self employment support ends in October.

He said: “Will there be future joblessness that flows through to bad loans on lenders’ back books and hurts them from a capital perspective? That is what is making lenders cautious.

“Really it will be November at the earliest before we begin to see the picture emerge from this. And I would expect to see patchy provision in the 90 per cent market until we get to that point.”

Joined by James Chisnall, director of City Finance Brokers, Beavis said lenders did want to support the high LTV market because a lack of mortgage finance may start to reduce house prices if vendors were struggling to sell their homes. Skipton’s maximum LTV is currently 85 per cent.

Mortgage Solutions Podcast Episode 5: Adapting to change – how the market is finding its feet

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Online Forum 2020

Jul 08, 2020 to Jul 09, 2020
The Buy to Let Market Forum

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

Have you seen clients rejected for a mortgage after taking a payment holiday or using coronavirus support schemes?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
The UK will lead the way on AML post-Brexit – Cheek

With the deadline for an extension to the UK–EU trade negotiations having passed at the end of June, it is...

Close