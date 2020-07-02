You are here: Home - News -

Mortgage Solutions Podcast Episode 5: Adapting to change – how the market is finding its feet

  • 02/07/2020
The Mortgage Solutions Podcast returns with expert opinion on the hot topics dominating the mortgage industry’s agenda right now.

In this week’s episode, sponsored by Skipton Intermediaries, contributing editor Sam Partington talks to James Chisnall, director of City Finance Brokers, and Alex Beavis, head of mortgage products at Skipton Building Society.

The pandemic has brought change to every part of the mortgage industry and property market.

From lenders’ practices and policies, the way their staff work and their service levels, to brokers’ business volumes and their work/life balance. In some cases, it is change for the better, and others, for the worse.

In the fifth podcast of our series, James and Alex talk about how the pandemic has changed the availability of mortgage deals, the effect on service levels, the impact on funding, and how sociable roles like that of the business development manager have turned on their head.

Are we adapting? Tune in to find out.

You can listen to the podcast from the link below or from the Mortgage Solutions Soundcloud page.

 

Close