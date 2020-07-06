You are here: Home - News -

News

Lloyds Banking Group CEO to step down after 10 years

by:
  • 06/07/2020
  • 0
Lloyds Banking Group CEO to step down after 10 years
António Horta-Osório, chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group, has announced he will step down from his role in 2021.

 

He plans to leave his post by the end of June to allow for a “smooth transition” before he retires from Lloyds. 

In the meantime, Horta-Osório will assist the executive team in delivering the remainder of its GSR3 strategy, a £3bn investment into the development of the bank’s digital operations. He will also put plans in place to address the effects of the pandemic and provide support for customers.   

 

New chairman 

Robin Budenberg has been appointed chairman of Lloyds Banking Group, replacing Lord Blackwell who announced his retirement last year. 

Budenberg will join the board on 1 October and take over as chair in early 2021. 

His previous experience includes a 25-year stint as senior investment banker at UBS Investment Bank. Budenberg also worked with the government in 2008 to advise on the recapitalisation of the UK banking sector. 

Before he assumes the role of chair of Lloyds Banking Group, Budenberg will step down from his current roles at Centerview Partners and from the boards of Big Society Trust and Charity Bank, but will continue as chairman of The Crown Estate. 

Lord Blackwell said: I am delighted to welcome Robin Budenberg to the board as my successor. His knowledge of the group combined with his broad experience in both financial services and other strategic advisory roles give him an outstanding background to provide the board leadership required to support the continued transformation of the group. 

I would also like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to the outstanding contribution that António Horta-Osório has made to first turning round and then leading the strategic development of the group over the last decade.   

Horta-Osório (pictured) added: I have been honoured to play my part in the transformation of large parts of our business. I know that when I leave the group next year, it has the strategic, operational and management strength to build further on its leading market position. 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Online Forum 2020

Jul 08, 2020 to Jul 09, 2020
The Buy to Let Market Forum

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

Have you seen clients rejected for a mortgage after taking a payment holiday or using coronavirus support schemes?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
‘Many developments allowed that should be declined; weakening planning rules will make this worse’ – Star Letter 03/07/20

Each week Mortgage Solutions and its sister title Specialist Lending Solutions select the top comments from our readers in our...

Close