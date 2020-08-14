You are here: Home - News -

News

Over a million borrowers lapse onto SVR before remortgaging – MoneySupermarket

by:
  • 14/08/2020
  • 0
Over a million borrowers lapse onto SVR before remortgaging – MoneySupermarket
Some 1.3 million mortgage holders are collectively spending an extra £175m a month because they have reverted to a standard variable rate (SVR) before applying for a remortgage, research from MoneySupermarket found.

 

According to the price comparison site, this accounts for 12 per cent of the 11 million outstanding mortgages in the UK and an average extra spend of £133.46 a month. 

Some borrowers were oblivious to the extra cost, as a survey of 2,640 remortgage enquirers found 15 per cent did not know they would be switched to an SVR or follow-on rate when their mortgage term ended. 

Compared to those who had remortgaged before, this was nearly double that of the seven per cent who said they were aware their rate would change.  

Emma Harvey, consumer affairs spokesperson at MoneySupermarket, said: “Standard variable rates on mortgages are notoriously expensive and with 15 per cent of those remortgaging being unaware of how they work, automatically lapsing onto them is a common and costly financial pitfall.  

“Regardless of whether you’re on an SVR mortgage or another type, there could still be significant savings to be made when your initial mortgage deal comes to an end. 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

How have parents been helping their kids on to the property ladder since the pandemic?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Sold sign mortgage approvals
Land Registry UK house price index to return next week

HM Land Registry will resume publication of its official UK house price index next week.

Close