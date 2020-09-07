You are here: Home - News -

News

More than 1,000 high LTV mortgages pulled from market in six months – Moneyfacts

by:
  • 07/09/2020
  • 0
More than 1,000 high LTV mortgages pulled from market in six months – Moneyfacts
Mortgage deals at 90, 95 and 100 per cent loan to value (LTV) now number fewer than 100, after 1,108 low deposit products were withdrawn in the last six months, Moneyfacts has shown.

 

Only 79 mortgages are now on offer to borrowers with smaller deposits, compared to 1,184 deals which were available before the pandemic hit the property market in March. 

The number is down from 98 high LTV products last month and compared to September last year, it’s a reduction from 1,172 deals. 

Additionally, a 16-year high in house price growth, which means larger deposits are needed to get onto the property ladder, has heaped pressure on those who meet minimum thresholds because suitable mortgages are now more expensive.

The average rate for a two-year fixed mortgage at 90 per cent LTV mortgage is now 3.54 per cent, up from 2.64 per cent last September. 

For a two-year fixed at 95 per cent LTV, the average rate has gone up by 1.25 per cent to 4.48 per cent. 

A five-year fixed 90 per cent LTV mortgage has an average rate of 3.76 per cent, while a five-year fixed 95 per cent LTV deal is 4.02 per cent. 

Compared to September last year, these are rises of 0.81 per cent and 0.38 per cent respectively. 

Rachel Springall, spokesperson at Moneyfacts.co.uk, said: “As we have seen over the past six months, lenders have pulled many higher LTV deals, with some institutions leaving these sectors entirely, largely because of the high level of demand they are experiencing due to the coronavirus pandemic.  

Until matters settle, there is no clear sign of when these deals will return to the market, and with 1,108 fewer deals available than six months ago at 90 per cent LTV and above, it is clear to see how much choice has reduced for potential first-time buyers. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Did you take a summer holiday this year?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
House price growth hits four-year high – Halifax

Halifax has recorded a yearly uplift in house prices of 5.2 per cent during August in the strongest annual growth...

Close