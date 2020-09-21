You are here: Home - News -

News

A fifth of UK homebuyers unhappy with bank pandemic support – Butterfield Mortgages

by:
  • 21/09/2020
  • 0
A fifth of UK homebuyers unhappy with bank pandemic support – Butterfield Mortgages
Some 19 per cent of homeowners have lost faith in their bank this year because of the lack of financial support available during the pandemic, a Butterfield Mortgages survey has found.

 

Newer homeowners were the least satisfied with financial firms as out of the 1,262 respondents, half of the 200 who had purchased this year were disappointed with their bank. 

Furthermore, a quarter felt their banks had not been proactive in giving them advice on how to manage their finances. 

This has led to customers rethinking who they bank with. Some 23 per cent said as a result, they planned to move some of all of their money to another financial services firm in the next 12 months. 

 

Customer communications 

As reliance on technology increased due to restrictions imposed on the UK, the research found 31 per cent of customers were frustrated by the ways their bank depended on chatbots and automated services.  

The concern regarding a lack of access to personal advice was apparent among respondents as 36 per cent of homeowners said they were worried their local bank branch could shut in the coming months. 

Alpa Bhakta (pictured), CEO of Butterfield Mortgages, said: “Homeowners across the UK are clearly frustrated by the way they have been treated by their banks during the pandemic, and this has led to a confidence crisis.  

“There’s no denying that Covid-19 has posed some significant challenges for banks, large and small. Nonetheless, today’s research shows that some firms have struggled when it comes to delivering the same level of customer service experienced before the pandemic. 

She added: “During these difficult times, banks cannot overlook the importance of delivering the same high standard of professional services. If they fail to adapt their services to cater for the new normal, there is a risk they could lose customers to rival firms.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Did you take a summer holiday this year?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
LiveMore adds purchase RIO to range

Specialist lender LiveMore has responded to the recent surge in homebuying by adding a purchase option to its Retirement Interest-Only...

Close