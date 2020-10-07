You are here: Home - News -

News

High LTV rates hit five-year high adding thousands to mortgage bills

by:
  • 07/10/2020
  • 0
High LTV rates hit five-year high adding thousands to mortgage bills
Borrowers looking for a low deposit mortgage deal will be forced to pay the highest average two-year fixed rate in five years, increasing their mortgage costs by thousands of pounds as rates have soared since April.

 

Analysis from the Bank of England showed the average 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) two-year fixed rate in September was 3.32 per cent.

The last time a 90 per cent rate reached a higher point was June 2015 when borrowers were being asked to pay 3.34 per cent, during a period when rates had been gradually falling from 4.5 per cent a year earlier and from between five and six per cent in 2013 and 2012.

In more recent months, borrowers with a ten per cent deposit have been used to much lower rates.

Before lenders began to heavily withdraw and reprice deals, the average 90 per cent two-year fixed rate in April was 1.89 per cent, the lowest point since the bank began the data series in 2012.

For a family taking out a mortgage of £250,000 over 25 years at 1.89 per cent they would pay £1,046 a month.

However, the same loan amount would now cost £1,228 a month, an increase of £4,368 over two years with no mortgage fee included.

In the 85 per cent LTV bracket, the average rate in September was 2.54 per cent. The last time rates were at higher point for borrowers with a 15 per cent deposit was March 2015 when the average two-year fixed rate was 2.59 per cent.

In April, however, households could secure a rate of 1.64 per cent. For those taking out a mortgage of £250,000 over 25 years on a rate of 1.64 per cent they would pay £1,016 a month.

The same loan amount now would cost borrowers on average an extra £111 a month, taking their total monthly mortgage outgoings to £1,127.

Over the two years, discounting mortgage fees, borrowers will pay an additional £2,664.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Have you seen an increase in vulnerable clients since the start of the Covid crisis?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
NatWest increases rates by up to 25 basis points

NatWest is increasing rates on selected products across its new business and existing customer ranges from 8 October.

Close