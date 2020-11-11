Bank of Ireland cuts high LTV rates, Clydesdale shrinks BTL range – round-up

Bank of Ireland has cut both its two-year and five-year fixes at 85 per cent LTV with £995 fee to 3.11 per cent – down from 3.23 per cent and 3.29 per cent respectively.
Meanwhile, the Post Office products at 85 per cent LTV with a £1,495 fee have both been cut to 3.07 per cent – down from 3.13 per cent for the two-year and 3.26 for the five-year deals respectively.
Clydesdale
Meanwhile, Clydesdale Bank has made several product changes including as major withdrawal of buy-to-let (BTL) products.
The overhaul has left it with just seven new business buy-to-let products, only one of which is available at 60 per cent LTV and that is restricted to London and the South East.
The lender has also stopped accepting non-sterling income for non-regulated buy-to-let mortgages, a move replicated by its sister bank Virgin Money.
As part of the BTL cull, Clydesdale removed all BTL three-year fixes and all fee-free two-year and five-year fixes at 60 per cent LTV.
It also increased the 60 per cent LTV large BTL loan two-year fix to 2.19 per cent.
But a 75 per cent LTV two-year fix with £1,999 fee at 2.59 per cent was introduced.
From its residential range, Clydesdale withdrew three-year fixes for newly qualified professionals.
However, it introduced new two-year and five-year fee-free products at 75 per cent LTV and a five-year fix at 85 per cent LTV at 3.19 per cent.
It also increased rates on product transfers at 75 per cent, 85 per cent and 90 per cent LTV.