Precise head of sales Jamie Pritchard exits firm

  • 01/12/2020
After almost seven years with specialist lender Precise, Jamie Pritchard left the business on 30 November.

“As one journey ends, another begins,” according to his LinkedIn page update and Pritchard goes on to thank Alan Cleary and Roger Morris for “taking a chance on me and allowing me to grow in this role”.

Pritchard has been head of sales at Precise for five years and confirmed to Mortgage Solutions he is “available for the next opportunity”.

He said: “The whole team across all departments at Precise Mortgages have been amazing. My team became like a family and I would like to thank each and every one of them for how exceptional they have become – it’s been a delight to watch them grow.

“I would also like to thank all the countless brokers, the specialist distributors, clubs, networks and trade bodies who have supported me over the years in the role. Way too many fond memories to mention here and I look forward to seeing you again when the world can move on.”

He added: “It’s now time to take time out with my gorgeous family at home.”

Pritchard joined the lender as national sales manager in April 2014 from Principality Building Society, ending his time at the mutual as interim head of intermediary sales after a five and a half year stint.

Adrian Moloney, group sales director for Precise Mortgages said: “It’s been a pleasure working with Jamie and we thank him for his dedication to Precise Mortgages and the time he has served over the years. We wish him the very best of luck in the future.”

 

Victoria is group editor, Mortgage Solutions and Your Mortgage at AE3 Media.

