Top ten mortgage broker stories this week – 04/12/2020

  • 04/12/2020
The dominant theme of the week, without a doubt, was high loan to value (LTV) mortgage deals.

 

Expanded ranges, rate cuts, new entrants and criteria changes are what made advisers sit up and take notice the most this week.

In top spot, was Santander’s decision to add more high LTV deals to its range and its Brexit-focussed lending criteria changes was the third most read story of the week.

Despite Halifax’s announcement late in the week that it too would re-join the 90 per cent LTV market, for first-time buyers only, it was still the fourth most popular story such is the buzz around the next big lender to come back and support low deposit lending.

Here’s this week’s top ten stories on Mortgage Solutions:

 

Santander adds high LTV mortgages and fee-free range

 

TSB adds more 90 per cent LTV mortgages as Halifax and BM Solutions tweak rates

 

Santander makes mortgage lending criteria changes ahead of Brexit

 

Halifax re-entering 90 per cent LTV mortgages

 

Two-year fixed rates at 90 per cent LTV now highest for almost six years

 

NatWest requires payslips for furloughed borrowers returning to work

 

Reliance Bank reintroduces key worker mortgages up to 90 per cent LTV

 

Precise head of sales Jamie Pritchard exits firm

 

Compare the Market launches online execution-only remortgages

 

‘Every application is a battle’ but the crisis is driving change – Marketwatch

 

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

