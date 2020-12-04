Top ten mortgage broker stories this week – 04/12/2020

The dominant theme of the week, without a doubt, was high loan to value (LTV) mortgage deals.

Expanded ranges, rate cuts, new entrants and criteria changes are what made advisers sit up and take notice the most this week.

In top spot, was Santander’s decision to add more high LTV deals to its range and its Brexit-focussed lending criteria changes was the third most read story of the week.

Despite Halifax’s announcement late in the week that it too would re-join the 90 per cent LTV market, for first-time buyers only, it was still the fourth most popular story such is the buzz around the next big lender to come back and support low deposit lending.

Here’s this week’s top ten stories on Mortgage Solutions: