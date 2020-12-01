TSB adds more 90 per cent LTV mortgages as Halifax and BM Solutions tweak rates

The lender is offering deals with £500 cashback to first-time buyer and home movers.

These include a two-year mortgage fixed at 3.69 per cent with a £995 fee or 3.84 per cent without a fee.

And a five-year fix of 3.94 per cent, fee-free.

The additions come after TSB last week returned to the 90 per cent LTV market with a five-year fix with £500 cashback.

It was the first time the lender had offered loans at these levels since September.

Nick Smith, head of mortgages at TSB said: “We know that raising a deposit is often the biggest challenge our customers face when buying a property.

“With the continued challenging environment, we’re pleased to be re-introducing more high LTV products for our customers.”

Halifax and BM Solutions

Meanwhile, Halifax Intermediaries has overhauled rates on its remortgage deals.

The lender has made rate reductions of up to 0.09 per cent and increases of up to 0.17 per cent on selected products across the residential remortgage range.

And its buy to let lending arm BM Solutions has made changes to its product transfer (PT) and further advance (FA) ranges for buy to let and let to buy.

It has made rate reductions of 0.07 per cent and increases of up to 0.16 per cent across its two-year and five-year PT and FA deals.