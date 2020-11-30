You are here: Home - News -

Santander adds high LTV mortgages and fee-free range

by:
  • 30/11/2020
Santander adds high LTV mortgages and fee-free range
Santander is adding two new mortgages at its highest 85 per cent loan to value (LTV) bracket along with a host of fee-free deals.

 

The first of the high LTV products is a two-year fix at 2.84 per cent with a £999 fee.

The second of these is part of a new fee-free range of deals being introduced at all LTV levels.

The 85 per cent LTV version is also a two-year fix at 3.14 per cent interest rate and available for purchase and remortgage.

Other deals within the range are available at 60 and 75 per cent LTV with two-year and five-year versions for purchase or remortgage.

For example, the 60 per cent two-year fix for remortgage is at 1.64 per cent, while the 75 per cent five-year deal for purchase is at 2.24 per cent.

All the new products go live on 1 December.

Santander head of sales Helen Harrison (pictured) said: “We’re pleased to introduce a range of updated mortgage products, now with a £0 product fee, and hope it will give customers a little bit extra in their budget to help turn their new property into their new home.”

 

Close