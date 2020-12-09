You are here: Home - News -

News

Matt Cottle leaves Specialist Mortgage Group

by:
  • 09/12/2020
  • 0
Matt Cottle leaves Specialist Mortgage Group
Matt Cottle has stepped down as chief executive of Specialist Mortgage Group (SMG) to spend more time with his family after 20 years at the brokerage.

 

Having already taken time away from the business, Cottle (pictured) has decided to make the decision permanent.

Cottle revealed his departure in a heart-felt post on LinkedIn that featured a picture of him holding his daughter Zara’s hand and included the hashtag #cerebralpalsyawareness.

In the post he wrote: “Having been away from the business for a few months helping my wife and being present for our young family at home, I’ve decided to make it a permanent fixture.

“Our eldest daughter Zara has a limited lifespan, and as the clock ticks louder, I have come to understand that the currency of time is more valuable than anything. We’ll be spending our time as a family making special memories during these latter stages of her life.”

Cottle said he felt “extremely privileged” to have spent two decades working in specialist finance with his friends Barney Drake and Benson Yeadon.

Cottle said he plans to continue developing his property business.

Drake, his co-founding partner, will step in to the role of CEO.

Y3S, which is based in South Wales, re-branded to Specialist Mortgage Group in 2017.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Pepper Money cuts BTL rates

Pepper Money has cut rates by up to 0.1 per cent on its buy-to-let range for individual investors and limited...

Close