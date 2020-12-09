Matt Cottle leaves Specialist Mortgage Group

Matt Cottle has stepped down as chief executive of Specialist Mortgage Group (SMG) to spend more time with his family after 20 years at the brokerage.

Having already taken time away from the business, Cottle (pictured) has decided to make the decision permanent.

Cottle revealed his departure in a heart-felt post on LinkedIn that featured a picture of him holding his daughter Zara’s hand and included the hashtag #cerebralpalsyawareness.

In the post he wrote: “Having been away from the business for a few months helping my wife and being present for our young family at home, I’ve decided to make it a permanent fixture.

“Our eldest daughter Zara has a limited lifespan, and as the clock ticks louder, I have come to understand that the currency of time is more valuable than anything. We’ll be spending our time as a family making special memories during these latter stages of her life.”

Cottle said he felt “extremely privileged” to have spent two decades working in specialist finance with his friends Barney Drake and Benson Yeadon.

Cottle said he plans to continue developing his property business.

Drake, his co-founding partner, will step in to the role of CEO.

Y3S, which is based in South Wales, re-branded to Specialist Mortgage Group in 2017.