You are here: Home - News -

Commercial Finance

Builder and rampant house buyer confidence driving construction

by:
  • 10/12/2020
  • 0
Builder and rampant house buyer confidence driving construction
Monthly construction output increased by one per cent in October 2020, rising to £13,066m, after a half-year run of UK construction growth.

According to ONS figures, this is the sixth consecutive month of growth since the record decline of 41.2 per cent in April 2020 but is the smallest monthly increase in that time.

Andy Sommerville, director at Search Acumen, said: “This latest data shows an uplift in construction output from the troughs of lockdown, driven in part by rampant buyer activity in the housing market and improving confidence levels among housebuilders.

“The higher stamp duty threshold has increased demand for properties, triggered by buyers rushing to lock in the financial benefits on offer. Historically low mortgage rates and changing consumer preferences toward larger properties with access to green space are further injecting stimulus in the buyer side of the market.

“As a result, housebuilders may have rapidly scaled up supply to capitalise on elevated levels of demand.

“The distribution of an effective coronavirus vaccine is improving the prospects of economic activity returning to normal soon. This is partially offsetting fears that unemployment may rise sharply in 2021 once government support schemes are wound down, which will help maintain demand in the property market.”

He added: “A better outlook for next year is likely to prompt housebuilders to continue with building projects.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Victoria is group editor, Mortgage Solutions and Your Mortgage at AE3 Media. Previous titles include editor of What Mortgage and Credit Today and a stint freelancing for various titles, including The Guardian, Which? and Money.co.uk

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Blaming brokers for delays ‘preposterous’ as ‘car crash’ looms for stamp duty deadline – Whittaker

Lender Keystone Property Finance chief executive David Whittaker has blasted the industry's response to delays caused by rising case volumes...

Close