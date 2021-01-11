The future for older people’s housing and how to fund it at Later Life Lending Event 2021

The Later Life Lending Event 2021 will examine the changing housing needs of older people and how these can be funded.

Inspired Villages chief operating officer Tom Lord (pictured) will discuss how the housing needs of older people are evolving and how developers and operators are planning to meet those needs.

He will also consider the vital questions of what funding options are available and where do the challenges lie in expanding the availability of the right type of homes to a wider audience.

The Later Life Lending Event is moving online and taking place on Tuesday 26 January 2021.

It brings together the key providers of later life lending solutions and advisers, both those already offering advice in the sector and those keen to get involved.

The event features presentations showcasing the latest thinking in providing lifetime credit options, along with panel discussions, offering delegates plenty of opportunity to debate and exchange ideas.

This event is open to mortgage brokers, advisers and IFAs and attendees should be actively delivering mortgage or protection advice.

Delegates earn CPD points by attending.

For those who do not qualify as one of these job functions, their attendance will be at the discretion of the event organisers.

For more information visit the event website: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/later-life-lending-event