LMS upgrades DART to provide more transparency in remortgage cases

Conveyancing service provider LMS has updated its Decisioning and Automated Remortgage Technology (DART) platform for remortgage cases.

The change is expected to improve transparency in the remortgage process and improve the upfront information available at the start of a transaction.

Through DART, cases can proceed through automated case progression, and for more complex cases, a specialist team will be on hand for manual intervention or partial automation where suitable.

The platform will make all parties aware of what they need to provide for the remortgage, which LMS said would increase visibility and confidence.

Further, DART can instantly analyse case information to check for case complexities or additional fees. This will be shown to the client in a clear way, with details specific to their case. Clients will be made aware of additional legal work that is needed, any documents they need to revert and additional legal fees.

This should resolve any issues early in the process and make clients more confident in the process, the firm said.

Suzanne O’Connor, chief relationship officer at LMS, said: “We knew there was potential for DART, not just in automation, but to make the customer journey more transparent. We identified that we could enhance the customer experience using the data we already receive through this technology.

“Our aim isn’t just to speed up the process – we want customers to walk away feeling positive after having an easy and stress-free remortgage journey.”