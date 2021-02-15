You are here: Home - News -

News

Sunak considering stamp duty holiday extension – reports

by:
  • 15/02/2021
  • 0
Sunak considering stamp duty holiday extension – reports
Chancellor Rishi Sunak is considering a six-week extension to the stamp duty holiday to allow purchases already in progress to complete, according to reports.

 

A report by The Daily Telegraph on the weekend said Sunak (pictured) was aware that thousands of purchases could fall through if the hard 31 March deadline were maintained.

As a result, the chancellor is contemplating an extension until mid-May to allow those cases to complete, the Telegraph said.

However, it also reported that a longer extension or even scrapping of land tax, as many in the industry have called for, is unlikely due to the significant effect this would have on tax income for Treasury.

Data released last week showed that tax income from stamp duty on property purchases fell by more than £540m in the last three months of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, despite a 14 per cent increase in sales.

Lenders have already begun issuing warnings that the rush to reach the end of March deadline could impact service levels for new business.

While last month conveyancers said it was becoming a lottery for which purchases would complete in time.

During a debate in Parliament earlier this month MPs called for a phased withdrawal of the deadline to help support borrowers in the process.

The upcoming Budget on 3 March would appear to be a likely date for any extension to be announced.

A Treasury spokesperson said the department did not comment on tax policy outside of fiscal events.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

The UK’s pandemic is one year in and has hit everyone hard becoming one of the most severe outbreaks in the world. How are you feeling?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
The risks ahead from unwinding the stamp duty holiday – Pike

I attended a number of conferences and meetings towards the end of last year where there was a pretty bullish...

Close