Rewind Wednesday – The Later Life Lending Online Event 2021

  • 24/02/2021
Rewind Wednesday returns with the first event of the year, the Later Life Lending Online Event 2021.

 

Once again Mortgage Solutions will be releasing video presentations from the event every Wednesday for the next three weeks to watch at your leisure.

The first two presentations being revealed are:

 

Revolution needed: financing later life and long-term care
Jules Constantinou, regional manager UK and Ireland at Gen Re Life

In the first video, Constantinou analyses the financial needs of older people and how the UK’s population will develop.

He then examines what is going wrong, and occasionally right, in the UK and the lessons that can be learnt from other countries.

 

 

Inspired solutions: the changing face of housing for an aging population 
Tom Lord, chief operating officer of Inspired Villages 

In the second video, Lord asks how the housing needs of older people are evolving, and how are developers and operators planning to meet those needs?

He then considers the funding options available and where the challenges lie in expanding the availability of the right type of homes to a wider audience?

 

The Later Life Lending Online Event 2021 is now accessible on demand for free to all mortgage and insurance brokers.

For more information visit: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/later-life-lending-event

 

 

Close