Accord cuts select high LTV mortgage rates

  25/02/2021
Accord is to reduce selected rates across its higher loan to value (LTV) ranges.

 

Deals are being trimmed by up to 0.10 per cent from 26 February.

The revised range from the intermediary arm of Yorkshire Building Society will feature a two-year fix at 2.93 per cent, down from 3.03 per cent, at 85 per cent LTV, and a five-year equivalent fixed at 2.93 per cent down from 2.99 per cent. Both products come with a £495 fee, £500 cashback and free valuation.

The five-year fix at 90 per cent LTV will now cost 3.57 per cent, from 3.61, with £495 fee, £750 cashback and free valuation.

At the same time, Accord is improving rates on remortgages, meaning a two-year fix at 85 per cent LTV will have a new rate of 2.72 per cent, down from 2.82 per cent, with £995 fee.

And a two-year fix at 85 per cent LTV will cost 2.86 per cent, from 2.91 per cent, with £495 fee, £250 cashback, free valuation and remortgage legal service.

Jemma Anderson, mortgage manager at Accord (pictured), said: “We’ve reduced a number of rates across our higher LTV ranges to give brokers more competitive choice for clients with smaller deposits.

“Brokers will notice both shorter and longer initial deal terms benefit from the changes, and there’s options for both house purchase clients and those looking to remortgage. With a number of incentives remaining on mortgages across the range, we’re confident this revised range will be welcomed.”

 

