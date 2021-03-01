You are here: Home - News -

Skipton BS adds Help to Buy and shared ownership products

  • 01/03/2021
Skipton Building Society has added new products and cut rates in its range of deals linked to government mortgage support schemes.

 

The mutual launched a Help to Buy product at 60 per cent loan to value, with a rate of 1.79 per cent and £995 fee. It is available for Help to Buy, Help to Buy England 2021-23, and Help to Buy London where government equity loans go up to 40 per cent.

A second new product offers 75 per cent LTV, at 1.99 per cent, with a £995 fee. This is available for Help to Buy and Help to Buy England 2021-23.

Skipton also launched products linked to shared ownership — at 85 and 90 per cent LTV, with fixed rates over two and five years.

Additionally, it started lending on the Scottish First Home Fund.

Rate cuts of 0.05 to 0.15 per cent apply to selected existing products across the range, and product end-dates are extended to August to allow new builds to finish and for legal completion.

The range is available through intermediaries and direct, apart from the Scottish First Home Fund Scheme, which is broker-only.

Alex Beavis, head of mortgages at Skipton (pictured), said: “We are delighted to launch these products supporting those who might not normally be able to get their feet on the first run of the home-owning ladder.”

 

