Paradigm adds Buckinghamshire to lender panel

  15/03/2021
Paradigm adds Buckinghamshire to lender panel
Paradigm Mortgage Services, the mortgage services proposition for directly authorised brokers, has added Buckinghamshire Building Society to its lender panel.

 

 

Paradigm member firms will be able to access the Buckinghamshire’s range of residential and buy-to-let mortgages, including its joint borrower, sole proprietor (JBSP) mortgage with no maximum age for the parents.

The mutual also offers a reverse JBSP mortgage for customers who need their child’s help with affordability, and later life lending with no maximum age at mortgage entry or exit.

Additionally, it provides care mortgage products for NHS and emergency workers, as well as impaired lending including bankruptcy, IVAs and debt management on lending of up to 60 per cent loan to value (LTV).

John Coffield, head of mortgages at Paradigm Mortgage Services, (pictured) said: “At Paradigm we always want to work with lenders who push the envelope, and we are therefore very pleased to be bringing the Buckinghamshire Building Society to our members.

“The Buckinghamshire clearly look for specific customer needs in the mortgage market and tailor their proposition to this, with a range of unique and highly-targeted products available in both the residential and buy-to-let spaces.”

He added: “We know that many of our member firms will have clients for whom these products are undoubtedly needed, and we are looking forward to working with the team at the Buckinghamshire to highlight its offering to our advisers.”

Tim Vigeon, head of lending at the Buckinghamshire Building Society, said: “This is a great time to be joining Paradigm Mortgages Services; with our innovative mortgage proposition including our flexible and bespoke underwriting approach we feel we can provide extra support to Paradigm members.”

 

 

Victoria is group editor, Mortgage Solutions and Your Mortgage at AE3 Media. Previous titles include editor of What Mortgage and Credit Today and a stint freelancing for various titles, including The Guardian, Which? and Money.co.uk

