BTL2021: More BDMs coming but they will be targeted on top brokers – LendInvest

Presenting at the virtual event on Wednesday, Andy Virgo director of buy to let at LendInvest (pictured), said the lender was looking to hire more BDMs as the relationship building aspect of the role was irreplaceable.

He said: “This industry is about relationships as much as it is about product and service, we need BDMs to be accessible.

“Moving forward there’s no reason why those numbers should be cut.”

However, Virgo said instead of BDMs spending all day visiting brokers and having a lot of downtime while commuting, their meetings would be more productive.

He added: “There’s definitely more focus on the BDMs actually being more targetted in their approach and less coffee meetings where you used to turn up and have a chat – that’s not really effective.

“But actually focus 80 per cent of your time on that 20 per cent of top brokers that are using you as a lender most. Those are going to be the brokers we’ll focus most heavily on.”