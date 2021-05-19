Mortgage Brain Classic integrates affordability into sourcing suite

MortgageBrain Classic, the desktop version, has added an affordability search into the software, as well as product and criteria, following integration of Affordability Hub into the sourcing suite.

The software enables advisers to compare first and second charge mortgages side by side with more than 200 filters available for advisers to assist in sourcing the right product.

Affordability Hub allows advisers to bring together information about their client – from the property they plan to borrow against to their income, expenditure, and debt ‒ into a single form which is run through the affordability calculators of 35 partner lenders and offers an audit trail.

Neil Wyatt, sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, said: “The integration of Affordability Hub into Mortgage Brain Classic is an incredibly exciting moment and the culmination of a lot of hard work.”

Wyatt said the firm won’t stand still, with “further enhancements on the way which will continue to support advisers and their clients in identifying the best possible mortgage to meet their requirements.”