Barclays cuts residential rates and launches new B2L products

by: Anna Sagar
  • 25/05/2021
Barclays will decrease the rates on a range of its residential products, including its mortgage guarantee scheme (MGS) and select green home products, and will launch new buy-to-let products.

 

The changes are effective from tomorrow, with the rate for the lender’s two-year fixed at 90 per cent LTV to fall 0.5 per cent to 3.22 per cent. The lender’s five-year fixed at 60 per cent LTV will be cut by 0.6 per cent to 1.52 per cent.

Barclays two-year fixed MGS 95 per cent LTV product will fall 0.03 per cent to 3.96 per cent, with its five-year fixed 95 per cent LTV product set to decrease by 0.12 per cent to 3.97 per cent.

Its two-year fixed 90 per cent LTV Green Home product will decrease from 3.62 per cent to 3.12 per cent.

On the buy-to-let side the lender has introduced four new products across buy-to-let purchase and remortgage.

The lender has launched two purchase products, one two-year fixed at 75 per cent LTV with a 2.05 per cent rate and a five-year fixed at 75 per cent LTV with a 2.15 per cent rate. Both products have a £1,295 fee and cover loans from £35,000 to £1m.

The above products are also available for buy-to-let remortgages at the same rates and terms, but the fee is £1,795.

 

Anna Sagar

Close