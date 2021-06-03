Sesame Bankhall hires propositions director; Mojo appoints mortgages director

Sesame Bankhall has appointed former Charles Stanley & Co executive Craig Ross to the newly created role of propositions director.

In the new role, he will spearhead the growth of the group’s wealth, protection, later life and mortgage services to its directly authorised firms and mortgage network advisers. He will start on 7 June and report to CEO Michele Golunska.

Ross will manage the propositions team, which includes Emma Thomson as its head of protection and general insurance propositions, along with Alex Beavis as mortgage and later life lending propositions director. They will also both join the company in June.

He was most recently director of financial planning proposition at Charles Stanley & Co for just over two years.

Before that he worked at 1825 Financial Planning for around four years, initially as head of proposition delivery for around two years and then as head of business readiness for nearly two years.

Michele Golunska, chief executive of Sesame Bankhall Group said: “Craig is a senior figure with an excellent track record in the design and build of new products and business services for advisory firms.

“Craig’s in-depth financial planning knowledge will be hugely beneficial in his new role leading our propositions team, who will help to deliver an exciting new range of market-leading investment, protection, and mortgage services.”

Mojo hires new director of mortgages

Online mortgage broker Mojo Mortgages has appointed Habito’s vice president of operations Cassie Stephenson (pictured) as its new director of mortgages.

The broker is looking to increase its mortgage adviser team to 50 mortgage advisers in the next 12 months as enquiries to its site and submissions nearly doubled during the pandemic compared to pre-pandemic levels. The team currently has 20 mortgage advisers along with a separate applications and customer service department.

Stephenson was vice president of operations at rival online mortgage broker Habito for nearly three years and before that she worked at Atom Bank as an intermediary support manager for residential mortgages operation for nearly four years.

She has also held senior roles at Tesco Bank and Lloyds Banking Group.

Mojo Mortgages CEO and co-founder Richard Hayes said: “Cassie’s appointment will play a pivotal role in the future of Mojo as we continue to revolutionise the way consumers access mortgages, advice and information to an industry that still continues to baffle many people.

“We want to help customers to fully understand the process and become more financially confident by empowering them to learn more about mortgages and, of course, find the best deal for them. Not only for those that come to us, but across the wider industry.”