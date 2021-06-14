West One Loans hires former Together exec as sales director

In his role he will work on the sales and distribution strategy for the lender’s bridging and development proposition and manage and expand its sales team.

Jones (pictured) was most recently commercial director at Roma Finance for just under a year and before that he worked at Together Loans for around 15 years where he worked in several senior sales roles.

Enra Specialist Finance chief executive Danny Waters said: “I have known Nick for a very long time, he has an amazing track record within our industry and I am delighted to welcome him to our team.

“Our business has seen very impressive results already this year and we have exciting plans ahead, I am confident Nick is the right person to power the next phase of our growth,” he added.

