You are here: Home - News -

News

SimplyBiz Mortgages broadens UTB deal to include first charge options

by:
  • 17/06/2021
  • 0
SimplyBiz Mortgages broadens UTB deal to include first charge options
SimplyBiz Mortgages will expand its offering with United Trust Bank (UTB) to allow members to access first charge mortgage provisions.

 

The firms have been partnered for around four years to offer second charge products to SimplyBiz’s members.

Head of SimplyBiz Mortgages, Makayla Everitt (pictured), said: “UTB’s team has consistently shown its commitment to supporting our members in securing the best outcomes for clients.”

She added: “We often receive positive feedback about their flexibility in underwriting and speed of application processing as well as their general approach to finding solutions to meet borrowers’ requirements. I am sure their addition to the first charge panel will be warmly welcomed.”

UTB’s director of property intermediaries, Mike Walters, added: “We have built a strong relationship with the team at SimplyBiz Mortgages over the last three years, and I’m delighted that its members will now have access to our growing first charge product range as well.”

He continued: “I’m sure this will be a very successful move for SimplyBiz, their members and the bank.”

SimplyBiz Mortgages offers support services, software and data to support financial advisers, financial intermediaries and product providers.

The company has supported over 3,000 intermediary firms with regulatory and business supports to support over 400 financial institutions.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2021

Jun 23, 2021
Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2021

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

Latest Poll

Will sun and an excess of delayed fun with family and friends bring a summer of service difficulties?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Hometrack launches climate change risk product aimed at lenders

Hometrack has introduced a climate change risk product to help lenders meet increased regulation from Bank of England and improve...

Close