SimplyBiz Mortgages broadens UTB deal to include first charge options

SimplyBiz Mortgages will expand its offering with United Trust Bank (UTB) to allow members to access first charge mortgage provisions.

The firms have been partnered for around four years to offer second charge products to SimplyBiz’s members.

Head of SimplyBiz Mortgages, Makayla Everitt (pictured), said: “UTB’s team has consistently shown its commitment to supporting our members in securing the best outcomes for clients.”

She added: “We often receive positive feedback about their flexibility in underwriting and speed of application processing as well as their general approach to finding solutions to meet borrowers’ requirements. I am sure their addition to the first charge panel will be warmly welcomed.”

UTB’s director of property intermediaries, Mike Walters, added: “We have built a strong relationship with the team at SimplyBiz Mortgages over the last three years, and I’m delighted that its members will now have access to our growing first charge product range as well.”

He continued: “I’m sure this will be a very successful move for SimplyBiz, their members and the bank.”

SimplyBiz Mortgages offers support services, software and data to support financial advisers, financial intermediaries and product providers.

The company has supported over 3,000 intermediary firms with regulatory and business supports to support over 400 financial institutions.