You are here: Home - News -

Commercial Finance

Green credentials move into top three on landlord buyer property wish list

by:
  • 29/06/2021
  • 0
Green credentials move into top three on landlord buyer property wish list
The environmentally-friendly nature of a property moved up into the top three landlord considerations before investing, alongside rental yield and capital growth, according to a report.

 

 

Research from Hodge Bank suggests 82 per cent of landlords placed the green credentials of a property up there with potential for returns.

Andy Button, head of investment finance at Hodge, said: “The buy-to-let market is particularly buoyant right now with demand continuing to grow throughout the pandemic, and it’s interesting to see how the priorities for landlords are changing when looking to add to their portfolio.”

Button said sustainability will feature more in new build development design, and more stringent compliance to EPC, and an investment strategy closely aligned to sustainability could actually improve cash flows in the longer term, as tenants might be prepared to pay higher rents, in exchange for lower utility costs.

“Our research suggests that investors are very much alive to the longer-term benefits that having sustainability credentials in a portfolio can afford,” he added.

A Savills report confirmed 26 per cent of people considered the environment the most important issue facing the country and Opinium research showed 78 per cent of the public believe they have a personal responsibility to deal with the climate crisis.

Hodge’s portfolio buy-to-let product offers mortgages of up to £5m for between four and 15 properties and will also loan to those buying multi-unit blocks.

The lender also offers a specialised residential investment loan, of up to £10m for larger investors with over 15 properties or units, including multi-unit blocks and houses of multiple occupancy.

Hodge Bank’s commercial property arm focuses on development and investment finance, and offers saving products to private individuals, business and commercial clients.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Victoria is group editor, Mortgage Solutions and Your Mortgage at AE3 Media. Previous titles include editor of What Mortgage and Credit Today and a stint freelancing for various titles, including The Guardian, Which? and Money.co.uk

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Ultimate Finance cuts residential bridging rates to 0.74 per cent

Ultimate Finance has cut rates on residential bridging and reported strong new business growth over the past 12 months.

Close