Green credentials move into top three on landlord buyer property wish list

The environmentally-friendly nature of a property moved up into the top three landlord considerations before investing, alongside rental yield and capital growth, according to a report.

Research from Hodge Bank suggests 82 per cent of landlords placed the green credentials of a property up there with potential for returns.

Andy Button, head of investment finance at Hodge, said: “The buy-to-let market is particularly buoyant right now with demand continuing to grow throughout the pandemic, and it’s interesting to see how the priorities for landlords are changing when looking to add to their portfolio.”

Button said sustainability will feature more in new build development design, and more stringent compliance to EPC, and an investment strategy closely aligned to sustainability could actually improve cash flows in the longer term, as tenants might be prepared to pay higher rents, in exchange for lower utility costs.

“Our research suggests that investors are very much alive to the longer-term benefits that having sustainability credentials in a portfolio can afford,” he added.

A Savills report confirmed 26 per cent of people considered the environment the most important issue facing the country and Opinium research showed 78 per cent of the public believe they have a personal responsibility to deal with the climate crisis.

