Skipton BS pledges to support brokers through technology and BDM expansion

by:
  • 08/07/2021
Skipton Building Society will be making use of technology and its business development manager (BDM) processes to further support broker partners as pandemic restrictions are eased.

 

In a video panel debate in association with Mortgage Solutions and Skipton Building Society, regional manager, intermediary relationships at the mutual, John Scrivens, said it would not only expand its BDM function in the field and telephone but also through its webinar programmes and video systems.  

“That will continue through second half of the year,” he added. 

Jen Lloyd, mortgage product lead at the mutual, said technology was also an area of importance. 

She said: “Tech is another area that we’re really keen to continue to pursue as a real key objective strategically. So, our strategy when it comes to supporting brokers is to combine our fantastic people in the BDM team and the support functions at head office.  

“But also leverage technology to make their experience as seamless as possible.” 

Lloyd mentioned how Skipton had already begun to do that through the introduction of same-day offers, automated ID verification and the increased use of desktop valuations. 

She added: “In the longer term, we’re thinking about how we make the whole journey end-to-end from the DIP stage, right through to full mortgage application and tracking your case, how do we make that as seamless as possible for brokers.” 

Watch the debate [9:35] hosted by Victoria Hartley, editor of Mortgage Solutions, alongside John Scrivens, regional manager, intermediary relationships at Skipton for Intermediaries, Skipton for Intermediaries mortgage product lead Jen Lloyd and David Hollingworth, associate director, communications at London & Country Mortgages.

 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

