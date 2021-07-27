Kensington Mortgages launches credit recovery range and re-enters 95 per cent LTV

The credit recovery range, Resi 6, has a two and five-year fixed rate term with rates starting from 4.49 per cent.

It is available for both purchase and remortgage up to 85 per cent loan to value (LTV) and has a maximum loan size of £500,000. It also comes with free valuations and legals on certain LTVs.

The specialist lender has also relaunched its 95 per cent LTV residential range, with rates beginning from 5.19 per cent for a two-year fixed rate.

Kensington withdrew the 95 per cent LTV product last year at the start of the pandemic. It has since offered it on a limited distribution basis on certain cases over the past few weeks.

The specialist lender has also reduced rates for its residential select range at 90 per cent LTV, with rates now starting from 4.69 per cent.

It has also cut the rates for its large loan offering, with rates now pegged at 3.34 per cent for 75 per cent LTV for loans between £500,000 and £2m.

The lender has expanded its green mortgage offering to include buy-to-let. The product gives £1,000 cashback to landlords for improving energy efficiency of housing stock within the first 12 months of ownership.

The other option is a £500 reward upon completion when purchasing a new build property with an EPC rating of A or B.

Kensington Mortgages new business director Craig McKinlay said: “The pandemic has put an unprecedented strain on everyone, particularly the self-employed and small business owners, and many have experienced a bump in the road.

“Lenders shouldn’t use this blip against individuals though, and instead help those who have struggled over the last year with flexible and innovative solutions.”