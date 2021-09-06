Keyte appointed credit boss at Recognise Bank

Gavin Keyte has been appointed head of credit at Recognise Bank, the SME bank and business lender.

He joins Recognise from Allica Bank where he was also head of credit.

Keyte has 28 years experience in the industry, which includes major credit and risk roles at lenders such as Lloyds Banking Group and Allied Irish Bank. He has experience in SME and corporate lending, including leveraged finance and asset finance, as well as expertise in credit underwriting, policy and regulatory compliance.

Keyte (pictured) has joined Recognise Bank as the bank signals plans to further increase its lending following its latest successful fundraising round where it raised £14m in capital.

The bank aims to help growing companies that are underserved by the mainstream banks, it said.

“I’m delighted to be joining Recognise Bank. Its focus on building real personal relationships with SMEs completely aligns with my views on how best to support the small business sector,” Gavin said. “Every business is different, so it’s vital that lenders have people with experience of SMEs to understand both their challenges and their opportunities.

“This an exciting time in the Bank’s development, but also a great opportunity for Recognise to support UK entrepreneurs and companies looking for finance to help them grow.”

Mark Bampton, chief credit officer for Recognise Bank, said: “The UK’s SMEs are poorly served because so many of the mainstream banks have automated their lending and removed the people with real expert knowledge of business sectors and their financial needs.

“In Gavin we have somebody with a huge amount of experience of lending to the SME sector and a great understanding of what makes them tick. He will be a great asset in helping to shape our proposition as we increase our lending to small businesses by developing strong relationships with business owners and truly understanding their business.”

It’s recent capital raise will pave the way for the removal of deposit restrictions by the PRA (Prudential Regulation Authority), allowing the Bank to offer personal and business savings accounts, which in turn will enable Recognise to provide more lending to the SME sector.

On the capital raising, Jason Oakley, chief executive officer of Recognise Bank, said: “This is a major milestone in our journey to create Recognise Bank and change the complexion of SME banking in the UK.

“We set out on a mission to help the UK’s growing small and medium sized businesses, who need expert support more now than ever before. This successful capital raise is proof that we are on the right trajectory.”

Other recent appointments by Recognise include Paul Bagan as business development manager (BDM) who will be overseeing the North West and Yorkshire regions and Matthew Lawrence as regional account manager for central London.