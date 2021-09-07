The British Specialist Lending Awards 2021 finalists

The awards ceremony will take place on 11 November in person at the Hilton London Bankside. Judging day will take place virtually on 30 September and the winners will be announced on the awards day.

The judges will use their market knowledge, details from the submitted testimonials and the strength of the interview to determine the winners.

The shortlists for the 2021 awards are:

Broker

Rising Star – Distributor sponsored by Precise Mortgages

Deepinder Bhangoo, Mortgages for Business

Oliver Eastgate, Sirius Property Finance

Craig Smith, Vibe Finance

Complex Buy-to-Let sponsored by Paragon

Shaz Ahmed, GPS Financial

Huy Le, Dynamo

Kelly Rule, Vibe Finance

Commercial Finance sponsored by InterBay Commercial

Paul Debney, Sirius Property Finance

Andy Elley, Mortgages for Business

Kim McGinley, Vibe Finance

Second Charge

Kieran Jenner, Positive Lending

Rachael Peach, Dynamo

Joel White, Ramsay & White

Bridging and Short-Term Finance sponsored by Roma Finance

Sy Nathan, Dynamo

Stephen Watts, Brightstar Financial

Nick Webb, Positive Lending

Complex Credit

Keith Ahmed, Hello Mortgage

Michelle Leyland, South Yorkshire Money

Stephanie Seddon, Right Choice Mortgages

Administrator sponsored by Pepper Money

Amy Baptiste, LDN Finance

Beth Clayton, VIBE Specialist Finance

Lindsey Jenkins, Dynamo

Lender

Underwriter

Greg Barnard, HTB

Gary Craig, The Mortgage Lender

Mike Freeman, Keystone Property Finance

Business Development

Chloe Bowden-Davies, Pepper Money

Kelsey Edge, Aldermore

Eloise Hall, Kensington

Head of Sales

Ryan Brailsford, Pepper Money

Simon Cockerill, Precise Mortgages, Kent Reliance for Intermediaries and InterBay Commercial

Jamie Pritchard, Glenhawk

Head of National Accounts

Liza Campion, Precise Mortgages, Kent Reliance for Intermediaries and InterBay Commercial

Joela Jenvey, Landbay

Caroline Mirakian, Pepper Money

Business Leader

Development & Innovation Advocate sponsored by The Mortgage Lender

Deborah Chaplain, Roma Finance

Jason Hegarty, Mortgage Brain

Jonathan Thirkill, Advise Wise

Specialist Distribution

Cat Armstrong, Dynamo

Dale Jannels, Impact Specialist Finance

Pete Mugleston, Online Mortgage Advisor

Surveyor sponsored by Mortgage Brain

Chris Bramham, Metropolis Surveying Services

Matthew Cumber, Countrywide Surveyors

David Ellison, Pinnacle Surveyors

Conveyancer

Darren Hall, Countrywide

Peter Joseph, The Moving Hub

Karen Rodrigues, eConveyancer

Bridging Lender

Gavin Diamond, United Trust Bank

Scott Marshall, Roma Finance

Paresh Raja, MFS

Commercial Finance Lender

Marc Goldberg, Together

Emily Machin, InterBay Commercial

Darrell Walker, Shawbrook Bank

Complex Buy-to-Let Lender

Elise Coole, Keystone Property Finance

Steve Cox, Fleet Mortgages

John Goodall, Landbay

Second Charge Lender

Steve Brilus, Evolution Money

Marie Grundy, West One Loans

Buster Tolfree, United Trust Bank

Complex Credit Lender

Paul Adams, Pepper Money

Craig McKinlay, Kensington

Steve Seal, Bluestone Mortgages