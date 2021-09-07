The British Specialist Lending Awards 2021 finalists

The awards ceremony will take place on 11 November in person at the Hilton London Bankside. Judging day will take place virtually on 30 September and the winners will be announced on the awards day. 

The judges will use their market knowledge, details from the submitted testimonials and the strength of the interview to determine the winners. 

The shortlists for the 2021 awards are: 

 

Broker

Rising Star – Distributor sponsored by Precise Mortgages 

Deepinder Bhangoo, Mortgages for Business 

Oliver Eastgate, Sirius Property Finance 

Craig Smith, Vibe Finance 

 

Complex Buy-to-Let sponsored by Paragon 

Shaz Ahmed, GPS Financial 

Huy Le, Dynamo 

Kelly Rule, Vibe Finance 

 

Commercial Finance sponsored by InterBay Commercial 

Paul Debney, Sirius Property Finance 

Andy Elley, Mortgages for Business 

Kim McGinley, Vibe Finance 

 

Second Charge 

Kieran Jenner, Positive Lending 

Rachael Peach, Dynamo 

Joel White, Ramsay & White 

 

Bridging and Short-Term Finance sponsored by Roma Finance 

Sy Nathan, Dynamo 

Stephen Watts, Brightstar Financial 

Nick Webb, Positive Lending 

 

Complex Credit 

Keith Ahmed, Hello Mortgage 

Michelle Leyland, South Yorkshire Money 

Stephanie Seddon, Right Choice Mortgages 

 

Administrator sponsored by Pepper Money 

Amy Baptiste, LDN Finance 

Beth Clayton, VIBE Specialist Finance 

Lindsey Jenkins, Dynamo 

 

Lender 

Underwriter 

Greg Barnard, HTB 

Gary Craig, The Mortgage Lender 

Mike Freeman, Keystone Property Finance 

 

Business Development 

Chloe Bowden-Davies, Pepper Money 

Kelsey Edge, Aldermore 

Eloise Hall, Kensington 

 

Head of Sales 

Ryan Brailsford, Pepper Money 

Simon Cockerill, Precise Mortgages, Kent Reliance for Intermediaries and InterBay Commercial 

Jamie Pritchard, Glenhawk 

 

Head of National Accounts 

Liza Campion, Precise Mortgages, Kent Reliance for Intermediaries and InterBay Commercial 

Joela Jenvey, Landbay 

Caroline Mirakian, Pepper Money 

 

Business Leader 

Development & Innovation Advocate sponsored by The Mortgage Lender 

Deborah Chaplain, Roma Finance 

Jason Hegarty, Mortgage Brain 

Jonathan Thirkill, Advise Wise 

 

Specialist Distribution 

Cat Armstrong, Dynamo 

Dale Jannels, Impact Specialist Finance 

Pete Mugleston, Online Mortgage Advisor 

 

Surveyor sponsored by Mortgage Brain 

Chris Bramham, Metropolis Surveying Services 

Matthew Cumber, Countrywide Surveyors 

David Ellison, Pinnacle Surveyors 

 

Conveyancer 

Darren Hall, Countrywide 

Peter Joseph, The Moving Hub 

Karen Rodrigues, eConveyancer 

 

Bridging Lender 

Gavin Diamond, United Trust Bank 

Scott Marshall, Roma Finance 

Paresh Raja, MFS 

 

Commercial Finance Lender 

Marc Goldberg, Together 

Emily Machin, InterBay Commercial 

Darrell Walker, Shawbrook Bank 

 

Complex Buy-to-Let Lender 

Elise Coole, Keystone Property Finance 

Steve Cox, Fleet Mortgages 

John Goodall, Landbay 

 

Second Charge Lender 

Steve Brilus, Evolution Money 

Marie Grundy, West One Loans 

Buster Tolfree, United Trust Bank 

 

Complex Credit Lender 

Paul Adams, Pepper Money 

Craig McKinlay, Kensington 

Steve Seal, Bluestone Mortgages 

 

