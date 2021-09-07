The British Specialist Lending Awards 2021 finalists

The awards ceremony will take place on 11 November in person at the Hilton London Bankside. Judging day will take place virtually on 30 September and the winners will be announced on the awards day.
The judges will use their market knowledge, details from the submitted testimonials and the strength of the interview to determine the winners.
The shortlists for the 2021 awards are:
Broker
Rising Star – Distributor sponsored by Precise Mortgages
Deepinder Bhangoo, Mortgages for Business
Oliver Eastgate, Sirius Property Finance
Craig Smith, Vibe Finance
Complex Buy-to-Let sponsored by Paragon
Shaz Ahmed, GPS Financial
Huy Le, Dynamo
Kelly Rule, Vibe Finance
Commercial Finance sponsored by InterBay Commercial
Paul Debney, Sirius Property Finance
Andy Elley, Mortgages for Business
Kim McGinley, Vibe Finance
Second Charge
Kieran Jenner, Positive Lending
Rachael Peach, Dynamo
Joel White, Ramsay & White
Bridging and Short-Term Finance sponsored by Roma Finance
Sy Nathan, Dynamo
Stephen Watts, Brightstar Financial
Nick Webb, Positive Lending
Complex Credit
Keith Ahmed, Hello Mortgage
Michelle Leyland, South Yorkshire Money
Stephanie Seddon, Right Choice Mortgages
Administrator sponsored by Pepper Money
Amy Baptiste, LDN Finance
Beth Clayton, VIBE Specialist Finance
Lindsey Jenkins, Dynamo
Lender
Underwriter
Greg Barnard, HTB
Gary Craig, The Mortgage Lender
Mike Freeman, Keystone Property Finance
Business Development
Chloe Bowden-Davies, Pepper Money
Kelsey Edge, Aldermore
Eloise Hall, Kensington
Head of Sales
Ryan Brailsford, Pepper Money
Simon Cockerill, Precise Mortgages, Kent Reliance for Intermediaries and InterBay Commercial
Jamie Pritchard, Glenhawk
Head of National Accounts
Liza Campion, Precise Mortgages, Kent Reliance for Intermediaries and InterBay Commercial
Joela Jenvey, Landbay
Caroline Mirakian, Pepper Money
Business Leader
Development & Innovation Advocate sponsored by The Mortgage Lender
Deborah Chaplain, Roma Finance
Jason Hegarty, Mortgage Brain
Jonathan Thirkill, Advise Wise
Specialist Distribution
Cat Armstrong, Dynamo
Dale Jannels, Impact Specialist Finance
Pete Mugleston, Online Mortgage Advisor
Surveyor sponsored by Mortgage Brain
Chris Bramham, Metropolis Surveying Services
Matthew Cumber, Countrywide Surveyors
David Ellison, Pinnacle Surveyors
Conveyancer
Darren Hall, Countrywide
Peter Joseph, The Moving Hub
Karen Rodrigues, eConveyancer
Bridging Lender
Gavin Diamond, United Trust Bank
Scott Marshall, Roma Finance
Paresh Raja, MFS
Commercial Finance Lender
Marc Goldberg, Together
Emily Machin, InterBay Commercial
Darrell Walker, Shawbrook Bank
Complex Buy-to-Let Lender
Elise Coole, Keystone Property Finance
Steve Cox, Fleet Mortgages
John Goodall, Landbay
Second Charge Lender
Steve Brilus, Evolution Money
Marie Grundy, West One Loans
Buster Tolfree, United Trust Bank
Complex Credit Lender
Paul Adams, Pepper Money
Craig McKinlay, Kensington
Steve Seal, Bluestone Mortgages