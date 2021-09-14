You are here: Home - News -

News

Graham Wood joins Mortgage Intelligence as products and partnerships boss

by:
  • 14/09/2021
  • 0
Graham Wood joins Mortgage Intelligence as products and partnerships boss
Mortgage Intelligence has hired well-known industry face Graham Wood to its senior management team as head of products and partnerships.

 

Wood joins from Countrywide where he worked for 26 years. His most recent role was as head of mortgage partnerships. In that role, Graham headed a number of projects and helped to build lender relationships to provide choice for Countrywide advisers.

Mortgage Intelligence was purchased by Connells Group in March this year, the same month Connells completed its £130m acquisition of Countrywide. The company owns three appointed representative networks as well as its Next Intelligence DA mortgage club which has 4,500 members.  

Sally Laker, managing director of Mortgage Intelligence, said: “We are really looking forward to working with Graham as part of our team.  

“He brings a wealth of knowledge, and a professional approach to the role, both product wise and working closely with all of our business partnerships.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

The British New Homes Mortgage Senate 2021

Oct 14, 2021
Williams F1 Conference Centre

Latest Poll

Has the 60 per cent loan to value price war prompted equity rich clients to call for a mid-contract remortgage?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.