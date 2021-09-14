Graham Wood joins Mortgage Intelligence as products and partnerships boss

Mortgage Intelligence has hired well-known industry face Graham Wood to its senior management team as head of products and partnerships.

Wood joins from Countrywide where he worked for 26 years. His most recent role was as head of mortgage partnerships. In that role, Graham headed a number of projects and helped to build lender relationships to provide choice for Countrywide advisers.

Mortgage Intelligence was purchased by Connells Group in March this year, the same month Connells completed its £130m acquisition of Countrywide. The company owns three appointed representative networks as well as its Next Intelligence DA mortgage club which has 4,500 members.

Sally Laker, managing director of Mortgage Intelligence, said: “We are really looking forward to working with Graham as part of our team.

“He brings a wealth of knowledge, and a professional approach to the role, both product wise and working closely with all of our business partnerships.”