Buckinghamshire BS cuts prime mortgage rates and ups JBSP limit

Prime borrowers are subject to the mutual’s standard credit criteria which allows minimal credit issues, with none in the last year.

Rate cuts have been made to the three-year discount product, which is 2.05 per cent lower than the mutual’s standard variable rate (SVR). This has been reduced from 3.29 per cent to 2.99 per cent.

The three-year fixed product has also been cut from 3.29 per cent to 2.99 per cent.

JSBP mortgages

Its JBSP range is now available up to 90 per cent LTV, previously 80 per cent LTV. The mutual said this was in response to feedback from both customers and brokers.

Tim Vigeon (pictured), head of lending at Buckinghamshire Building Society, said: “We pride ourselves on supporting people to own a home of their own and we are determined to do whatever we can to help first-time buyers join the property ladder. These significant changes to our product offering provides people with better value and more flexibility.

“This, coupled with our human approach to underwriting, will ensure we are able to consider applications on a case by case basis, with the aim of a positive outcome. We work closely with our broker network and feedback has allowed us to evaluate and continuously improve the products we offer.”