Watch the British Mortgage Awards 2021 ceremony

The winners of the British Mortgage Awards 2021 were revealed at the Park Plaza, Westminster during a night of celebration, glamour and show stopping entertainment.

After virtual celebrations were the order of 2020, this year’s British Mortgage Awards returned with a bang to honour the hard work of mortgage professionals and their commitment to excellence.

The red carpet was rolled out for 28 awards acknowledging the triumphs of brokers, lenders and business leaders.

Mike Jones, non executive director of Mortgage Advice Bureau, picked up the Bharat Sagar Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Connells Group.

Entertainment came from WestEnd 2U who delighted the audience with a medley of musical hits and dancing.

Congratulations to all the winners and enjoy the show.