Nationwide increases rates at 60 and 75 per cent LTV

Nationwide has increased rates on a number of products between 60 and 75 per cent loan to value (LTV).

The changes come into effect from tomorrow.

This includes its two-year fixed rate house purchase product at 60 per cent LTV, which has gone up by 0.05 per cent to 0.99 per cent. It is subject to a £1,499 fee.

Its three-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV has increased by 0.05 per cent to 1.04 per cent. It has a fee of £999.

The lender has also upped the rate for its five-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV from 1.14 per cent to 1.19 per cent. It comes with a £1,499 fee.

The same changes also apply to existing borrowers who are moving home, switching rates or seeking further finance.

Henry Jordan, Nationwide’s director or mortgages, said: “We regularly review the rates we offer across our mortgage range. As swap rates continue to rise we have seen fixed rates start to trend back upwards and these new rates follow similar changes made across the mortgage market over recent weeks.”