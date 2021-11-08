You are here: Home - News -

Atom Bank strikes £500m buy-to-let funding partnership with Landbay

  • 08/11/2021
Atom Bank has entered a funding partnership with Landbay targeting £500m of prime residential buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages.

 

The partnership will allow the Durham-based fintech to access the £280bn buy-to-let market and allow it to leverage Landbay’s lending platform and broker distribution network.

Atom already offers remortgage, home mover, first-time buyers, product transfer and less-than-perfect credit mortgage products and has surpassed £3bn in mortgage completions since 2016.

It is the first in a series of planned partnerships for the bank, with more expected in the near future.

David McCarthy, Atom’s chief financial officer, said: “Partnerships with specialist originators of the quality of Landbay complement our existing portfolio of products and provide us with access to new markets.

“Landbay is an ideal partner for us – not only [does it] share Atom’s values and a focus on an exceptional customer experience, but they’re supported by strong technology and are committed to providing market-leading products and services.”

Landbay’s chief executive John Goodall said: “This partnership with Atom will help us at Landbay to extend our reach in the BTL market and broaden our offering to brokers and landlords. In Atom we have a partner which shares our values and passion for improvements through technology.

“This partnership reinforces the growing reputation Landbay has for originating and managing BTL mortgages at scale for our institutional partners. It also ensures that we can continue to expand our competitive buy-to-let mortgage offering and will help to further accelerate our growth over the coming years.”

 

