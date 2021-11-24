You are here: Home - News -

Pitch 4 Finance offers brokers business development service

  • 24/11/2021
Alternative finance sourcing system, Pitch 4 Finance, has created a business development service for brokers once they have completed on a mortgage transaction.

 

Post completion, brokers are provided with a referral sheet for business development ideas across all the touch points within that deal.

Buy-to-let portfolio landlords will have other properties in the background so this could open up discussion opportunities for the broker around refinancing when mortgages are due for renewal.

Miranda Khadr (pictured) chief executive and founder, said: “With the best brokerages, we see that more effective results come from a concerted review of potential referral sources from contacts that have been part of previous transactions.

“These contacts have been able to witness the broker complete a successful transaction and therefore will be more open to business development discussions.

“They are far easier to engage with than colder prospecting and costs the broker nothing at all.”

Pitch 4 Finance matches bridging, property development, commercial term loans and complex buy to let cases with a panel of 200 lenders based on criteria entered into the system.

