Lender-borrower contact should not undermine strong broker-client relationships – Skipton BS

Lenders getting in touch with a mortgage borrower when it is time to refinance should not have an effect on brokers who have solid relationships with clients, Skipton Building Society said.

Speaking on Mortgage Solutions TV in association with the mutual, head of mortgage products Charlotte Harrison said: “If the broker relationship with the client is strong and they’ve got a good relationship, then contact from a lender isn’t really going to change a great deal.”

She also said the current environment presented an opportunity for brokers to have conversations with their clients who may be concerned about a base rate increase or changing legislation towards EPC ratings.

Harrison said completing cases was not just about getting clients over the line and speaking to them when their fixed rate term ended.

“In terms of the market being so complex, there is a need now more than ever for advice. That is where brokers can excel,” she added.

Clare Beardmore, head of broker and propositions at Legal and General Mortgage Club, said the world had “moved on” since the pandemic and things had become challenging for many people.

“People’s circumstances have changed, the world’s changed, people’s needs have changed,” she added.

She said a rising base rate created another touch point for brokers, even though the majority of borrowers would be unaffected as they would already be fixed into rates. However, she said brokers could still ease any concerns clients had.

Abundance of information

Paul Fenn, director of business development at Skipton Building Society, said the availability of information on mortgages on the internet was also something to be aware of.

He said people could get information from various sources “in seconds”.

Fenn added: “There’s so much information available so quickly. We can go online and see experts or so-called experts giving you advice on this, that and the other. And there’s also the risk of that information not being accurate as well.

“So in a world where you can access literally any information you want within seconds, you’ve then got the dynamic of the biggest outlay anybody is going to make in their lives in terms of buying a house.”

He said: “As far as I’m concerned there’s only one place for a borrower, somebody purchasing, somebody remortgaging or moving home can go to get the right information and that’s a mortgage adviser.”

Watch the video below [6.15], hosted by Shekina Tuahene, commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and featuring Charlotte Harrison, head of mortgage products, Paul Fenn, director of business development at Skipton Building Society and Clare Beardmore, head of broker and propositions at Legal and General Mortgage Club.