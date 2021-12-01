You are here: Home - News -

News

Lender-borrower contact should not undermine strong broker-client relationships – Skipton BS

by:
  • 01/12/2021
  • 0
Lender-borrower contact should not undermine strong broker-client relationships – Skipton BS
Lenders getting in touch with a mortgage borrower when it is time to refinance should not have an effect on brokers who have solid relationships with clients, Skipton Building Society said.

 

Speaking on Mortgage Solutions TV in association with the mutual, head of mortgage products Charlotte Harrison said: “If the broker relationship with the client is strong and they’ve got a good relationship, then contact from a lender isn’t really going to change a great deal.” 

She also said the current environment presented an opportunity for brokers to have conversations with their clients who may be concerned about a base rate increase or changing legislation towards EPC ratings. 

Harrison said completing cases was not just about getting clients over the line and speaking to them when their fixed rate term ended. 

In terms of the market being so complex, there is a need now more than ever for advice. That is where brokers can excel,” she added. 

Clare Beardmore, head of broker and propositions at Legal and General Mortgage Club, said the world had “moved on” since the pandemic and things had become challenging for many people. 

“People’s circumstances have changed, the world’s changed, people’s needs have changed,” she added. 

She said a rising base rate created another touch point for brokers, even though the majority of borrowers would be unaffected as they would already be fixed into rates. However, she said brokers could still ease any concerns clients had.

 

Abundance of information 

Paul Fenn, director of business development at Skipton Building Society, said the availability of information on mortgages on the internet was also something to be aware of. 

He said people could get information from various sources “in seconds”. 

Fenn added: “There’s so much information available so quickly. We can go online and see experts or so-called experts giving you advice on this, that and the other. And there’s also the risk of that information not being accurate as well. 

“So in a world where you can access literally any information you want within seconds, you’ve then got the dynamic of the biggest outlay anybody is going to make in their lives in terms of buying a house.” 

He said: “As far as I’m concerned there’s only one place for a borrower, somebody purchasing, somebody remortgaging or moving home can go to get the right information and that’s a mortgage adviser.” 

Watch the video below [6.15], hosted by Shekina Tuahene, commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and featuring Charlotte Harrison, head of mortgage products, Paul Fenn, director of business development at Skipton Building Society and Clare Beardmore, head of broker and propositions at Legal and General Mortgage Club. 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2022

Jan 27, 2022
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 02, 2022
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 03, 2022
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

Latest Poll

Are FTBs taking an early Christmas break from house hunting or are they simply armed with a bigger deposit?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.