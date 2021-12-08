You are here: Home - News -

ASA to crackdown on financial services lead generation ads

by:
  • 08/12/2021
The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) is reviewing rules around misleading and harmful adverts for financial services, which do not fall under the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) remit, it has confirmed.

 

The regulator said this would affect any firm that uses lead generation, including mortgage broker and insurance firms. 

The ASA said it was “currently undertaking a large piece of work” which included crypto-assets and lead generation. It said it was “concerned about the number of problematic ads for lead generators we’re seeing online, especially given the financial vulnerability some people have faced through the pandemic”. 

This follows a clampdown on debt advice firms earlier this year. In January, the regulator published rulings against numerous companies offering individual voluntary arrangements (IVAs) as it found they were making “misleading claims” in paid-for search ads. 

It said its work was ongoing and there was currently no timescale for when any decisions would be made. 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

