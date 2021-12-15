You are here: Home - News -

Atelier adds to management team

  • 15/12/2021
Specialist property lender Atelier has announced two hires as it prepares to dial up its lending in the New Year.

 

The lender is preparing to make a raft of further announcements next year and is currently finalising plans to significantly scale its operations and assets under management throughout 2022.

Simon Joseph has joined Atelier’s new business development team as origination manager.

Before joining Atelier, Joseph worked for six years as a specialist in the mezzanine finance space, where he supported brokers and borrowers in the development market. 

Joseph said: “Atelier’s dynamic approach to lending has comprehensively reshaped the UK’s development finance market. I’m excited to be joining its experienced and committed team as we look to grow our loan book rapidly in the New Year.

“Forging lasting relationships and offering a transparent, personalised service have been key to Atelier’s success. My focus is the ongoing drive to build on our reputation for speed of decision-making and certainty of execution.”

A further addition to the team is Rav Kudhail (pictured), who joins as lending manager having previously worked for Hampshire Trust Bank in a similar role. Kudhail will be tasked with building Atelier’s developer channel with a focus on the Midlands and the South East, where he has an existing network in the residential development sector.

Joseph and Kudhail will work alongside director of origination Martin Gilsenan.

Gilsenan said: “Simon and Rav are both experts in their field and they share our vision of Atelier’s future.

“The origination team has been central to Atelier’s rapid growth, and we look forward to making further additions to our talent roster in 2022 as the brand expands its footprint and ramps up its lending volumes.”

