Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 17/12/2021

The Bank of England has been busy this week, creating headlines with its consultation on the withdrawal of the affordability stress test and its decision to increase the base rate to 0.25 per cent.

The Financial Policy Committee’s consultation, announced in its Financial Stability report, was welcomed by trade bodies which said the withdrawal of the test would remove a barrier to homeownership.

Meanwhile, the Bank’s decision to up the base rate from 0.10 per cent to 0.25 per cent was met with a mixture of surprise and resignation that it was a necessary step to take to control inflation. Banks were swift to act by re-pricing tracker mortgages and making plans to increase standard variable rates.

Here’s a round up of this week’s most read stories on Mortgage Solutions.