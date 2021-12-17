You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 17/12/2021

  • 17/12/2021
The Bank of England has been busy this week, creating headlines with its consultation on the withdrawal of the affordability stress test and its decision to increase the base rate to 0.25 per cent.

 

The Financial Policy Committee’s consultation, announced in its Financial Stability report, was welcomed by trade bodies which said the withdrawal of the test would remove a barrier to homeownership.

Meanwhile, the Bank’s decision to up the base rate from 0.10 per cent to 0.25 per cent was met with a mixture of surprise and resignation that it was a necessary step to take to control inflation. Banks were swift to act by re-pricing tracker mortgages and making plans to increase standard variable rates.

Here’s a round up of this week’s most read stories on Mortgage Solutions.

 

Bank of England to consider withdrawing affordability test

 

RICS refuses to ditch EWS1 guidance

 

Complex incomes: ‘A lot of first-time buyers are working two jobs’ – TML

 

Base rate rises to 0.25 per cent

 

Trade bodies welcome BoE’s affordability test consultation

 

Brokers see spike in divorce-related enquiries

 

Mortgage brokers among 16 firms to go into default

 

Affordability changes will give lenders freedom but market will practice sensibly – Marketwatch

 

Lenders are making margins on borrowers who have to go green – Skipton BS

 

Lenders tweak tracker products and up SVRs after base rate rise

