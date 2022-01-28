Loan.co.uk creates partnership team and adds two board members

Broker firm Loan.co.uk has created a partnership team and added two board members ahead of its growth plans for the year.

It has hired Sasha Evans, previously group head of partnerships at Moneysupermarket.com, to lead the partnerships team. She will also sit on the board.

She worked at Moneysupermarket for over three years, and before that held various roles at Hastings Insurance, Bauer Media, 1st Central, UIA Insurance and Boilerjuice.

Laura Patterson will also take on the role of senior partnerships manager.

Patterson was most recently at Mojo Mortgages for around a year and before that she worked at Leek United Building Society and Ageas.

Ronan McCaughley will also join the partnerships team. He has worked at Loans.co.uk for just under a year as regional director.

He was previously director at Niche Financial Solutions for nearly 12 years and before that was a national consultant for On the Money.

The team will help develop mutually beneficial tie-ups with a wide range of organisations including mortgage clubs and networks and IFA networks. It will also strike up strategic partnerships with finance providers.

A spokersperson added that Evans had a mandate to grow the team in coming months.

Dean Burley, who has been sales operations directors since September, has been appointed to the board. Prior to Loan.co.uk, he worked at Ageas for over 16 years

Paul McGerrigan (pictured), chief executive of Loan.co.uk, said Evans was “highly experienced commercial leader and has a tremendous track record in strategic business development”.

He added: “Having someone of Sasha’s calibre and reach will focus us on growth and she is excited to immerse herself in the mortgage market as part of her role.”

He continued that Patterson had “depth and breath of experience” across mortgage and insurance and understood how specialist mortgage market distribution worked and she had a “pivotal role to play” in its growth.

McGerrigan said it was an “exciting and pivotal time” for the firm and its performance in 2021 was strong.

He said: “The time is right to bring our proposition to more partners and their clients. It’s vital we put the right pieces in place now to continue to grow, and by adding someone with the experience and gravitas Dean has to the board we have taken a big step forward in doing so.”

Loan.co.uk was founded in 2005, and specialises in unsecured and secured loans, and is a significant player in the second charge market.