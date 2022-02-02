Virgin and Platform raise mortgage rates

Mortgage rates have been hiked by Virgin Money and Platform across select ranges.

Virgin has increased rates by up to 0.05 per cent on some of its residential exclusive 75 and 80 per cent loan to value (LTV) mortgages.

In its core range, select 65 per cent LTV products will be raised by up to 0.09 per cent while 75 per cent LTV will see changes of up to 0.05 per cent.

Two and three-year fixed rate fee-savers will be increased to 1.82 per cent at 85 per cent LTV, while the alternatives at 75 per cent LTV have increased by 0.05 per cent to 1.73 per cent.

Within its exclusive range, an 80 per cent two-year fixed rate deal with a £995 fee has risen by 0.05 per cent to 1.68 per cent.

And Help to Buy rates will be raised by 0.04 per cent at 75 per cent LTV.

The lender is also upping product transfer rates on select 65 and 75 per cent LTV fixed rates by up to 0.09 per cent, and 80 and 85 per cent LTVs by up to 0.04 per cent.

Help to Buy product transfer rates will be increased by up to 0.04 per cent at 75 per cent LTV.

Platform ups rates for low deposit deals

Platform has relaunched its mainstream mortgage range for new business with rates up to 0.1 per cent higher.

Rates on the lender’s zero fee two and five-year deals at 90 and 95 per cent LTV have all been increased as part of the changes.

Professional mortgages, buy to let and Help to Buy ranges remain unchanged.