You are here: Home - News -

News

Virgin and Platform raise mortgage rates

by:
  • 02/02/2022
  • 0
Virgin and Platform raise mortgage rates
Mortgage rates have been hiked by Virgin Money and Platform across select ranges.

 

Virgin has increased rates by up to 0.05 per cent on some of its residential exclusive 75 and 80 per cent loan to value (LTV) mortgages.

In its core range, select 65 per cent LTV products will be raised by up to 0.09 per cent while 75 per cent LTV will see changes of up to 0.05 per cent.

Two and three-year fixed rate fee-savers will be increased to 1.82 per cent at 85 per cent LTV, while the alternatives at 75 per cent LTV have increased by 0.05 per cent to 1.73 per cent.

Within its exclusive range, an 80 per cent two-year fixed rate deal with a £995 fee has risen by 0.05 per cent to 1.68 per cent.

And Help to Buy rates will be raised by 0.04 per cent at 75 per cent LTV.

The lender is also upping product transfer rates on select 65 and 75 per cent LTV fixed rates by up to 0.09 per cent, and 80 and 85 per cent LTVs by up to 0.04 per cent.

Help to Buy product transfer rates will be increased by up to 0.04 per cent at 75 per cent LTV.

 

Platform ups rates for low deposit deals

Platform has relaunched its mainstream mortgage range for new business with rates up to 0.1 per cent higher.

Rates on the lender’s zero fee two and five-year deals at 90 and 95 per cent LTV have all been increased as part of the changes.

Professional mortgages, buy to let and Help to Buy ranges remain unchanged.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 09, 2022
York Racecourse, York

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 10, 2022
Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 20, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

Latest Poll

Brokers: Are you ready to sell more second charge loans direct to close any remo affordability gap?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.