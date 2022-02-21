You are here: Home - News -

News

Later life mortgage lending hits high of £28.1bn

by:
  • 21/02/2022
  • 0
Later life mortgage lending hits high of £28.1bn
Around 187,120 new mortgages were given to borrowers aged 55 and over in 2021, with total lending coming to £28.1bn, the highest since records began in 2014.

According to UK Finance’s latest later life mortgage lending figures, this is an 11 per cent increase on mortgage volumes compared to 2020, and a 22 per cent increase in the value of lending.

This compared to 27 per cent increase in the value of lending for whole mortgage market in 2021.

The report said the growth in the market was partially due to the stamp duty holiday which encouraged homeowners to move and to expand their property portfolios.

 

Q4 lending

In Q4 there were 44,590 new mortgages, and total lending came to £26.8bn. This is a 2.6 per cent fall in volume compared to Q3 and a fall in 3.6 per cent compared to Q4 2020.

The report said the slight fall was due to the stamp duty holiday ending in September as borrowers had completed their purchases earlier in the year to take advantage of savings.

Within this, the most popular products completed were buy-to-let purchase and remortgages with 13,930 sold, followed by lifetime mortgages with 10,860 sold, then homeowner remortgages with 9,880 sold and homeowner house purchases with 8,890 sold.

The number of lifetime mortgages sold was up by 7.5 per cent on Q3.

Around 45 per cent of borrowers were aged between 55 and 59, and 24 per cent were aged between 60 and 64. The remaining are split roughly equally between 65 and 69, and 70 and over.

According to UK Finance, lifetime mortgage volumes have “remained broadly stable” since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, and there has been a “substantial rise” in activity since 2016. This was attributed to innovations in lifetime products allowing increasing flexibility and borrowers having more available equity.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 20, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 21, 2022
Villa Park, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 27, 2022
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Brokers: Are you ready to sell more second charge loans direct to close any remo affordability gap?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.