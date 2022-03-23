YBS Commercial and Habito loosen BTL criteria – round-up

YBS Commercial Mortgages and Habito have separately announced that they are loosening the criteria on their buy-to-let products.

YBS Commercial Mortgages has removed the minimum threshold on the amount an individual landlord can borrow where they have at least six buy-to-let properties mortgaged, or to be mortgaged, with the lender; or 11 or more buy-to-let properties mortgaged with all lenders, including YBS.

If a landlord does not fit one of these criteria, the lender will consider applications starting from £3m.

Mike Davies, head of business development at YBS Commercial Mortgages, said: “Previously, a landlord needed to have at least six properties with us, as well as to borrow at least £1.5m to be considered for a loan. These changes widen the qualifying criteria to include more borrowers, which is great news.”

Habito

Habito has also announced an update to its BTL range, with the launch of longer-term fixed rates for landlords, at seven and 10 years, at 80 per cent and 85 per cent loan to value (LTV).

It has also added an 85 per cent LTV product across the full range of terms which will be open to properties with an EPC rating between A and C and a minimum property value of £100,000.

The lender is also increasing its maximum loan size from £1m to £2m to help further support landlords based in London and the South East.

Alan Fitzpatrick, VP lending at Habito said: “We know that landlords have seen the multiple base rate hikes from the Bank of England since December, and are considering fixing their rate for longer to get that security over their monthly mortgage repayments and protect their rental yield.

“Our new 85 per cent LTV products will also reward landlords with properties with better energy performance ratings as we try to encourage them to think ahead to the upcoming EPC changes which will require buy-to-let properties to have a rating of C or above by 2025, to begin a new tenancy.”