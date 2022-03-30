Just Mortgages to hire more than 800 brokers over next five years

Just Mortgages plans to treble in size from 600 brokers to 1,500 staff across its divisions by 2027.

The brokerage said it wants to become one of the largest advisers in the UK, to that end, it is planning a major recruitment drive over the coming years.

The broker firm aims to hire 265 employed new build brokers taking the team total up to 425. There will also be a recruitment drive for a further 550 self-employed advisers.

The Just Wealth group is set to expand to 75 advisers.

JM is also expanding its academy to help bring talent into the industry. In 2021 65 graduates were trained up through the academies and have since gone on to provide advice to clients.

Simultaneously, more than 100 new brokers were recruited by Just Mortgages, with its expansion, Just Wealth, launched in January.

John Phillips, national operations director at Just Mortgages (pictured), said: “Over the past few years, despite turbulence, the property sector in the UK has proven to be exceptionally robust and the Just Mortgages proposition proved to be incredibly popular. The desire for properties remains strong and alongside this, there is a growing need for expert advice.

“While our plans are ambitious, we are extremely confident we will achieve them.

“Our industry leading academy is bringing in new talent to the sector and our proposition for both self-employed and employed brokers is continually improving. The recent restructure of the employed division and our new head of mortgages and protection in the self-employed division will help drive us towards our objectives.”