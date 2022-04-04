You are here: Home - News -

Metro Bank hires Sharon Trinder from MAB

  • 04/04/2022
Metro Bank has appointed Sharon Trinder as head of mortgage quality and risk.

 

She will play a “vital leadership role” within the mortgage distribution management team, the lender said.

Trinder joins from Mortgage Advice Bureau where she was risk and compliance director.

Prior to that she wore as head of financial crime for Intrinsic Financial Services and has also worked for Zurich and Allied Dunbar across compliance, sales, broker support and customer services.

Trinder said: “It’s a pleasure to join Metro Bank and I’m truly excited about what the future holds. Their consistent focus on appealing to an ever wider breadth of mortgage customer, high quality business, alongside a compelling specialist offering, made joining them a no-brainer.”

Charles Morley, director of mortgage distribution at Metro Bank, added: “Since the turn of the year, we’ve made a number of hires to bolster our mortgage distribution team. The effect of this additional expertise and experience has been immediate and we’re thrilled that Sharon has decided to join our growing team.”

